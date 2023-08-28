Who is Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi? Member of India’s men 4x400m relay team

Following a remarkable performance of 2 minutes and 59.05 seconds at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Saturday night, the Indian 4×400 meter relay team consisting of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh gained widespread recognition.

This lesser-known relay group not only shattered the Asian record but also accomplished a historic feat by becoming the first Indian team to qualify for a World Championship final.

Muhammed Ajmal, a 24-year-old Indian track and field athlete, specializes in 400m sprints. His motto is straightforward: “Hear the bang and just run.” Gradually making his mark in the national scene, he aspires to progress further and achieve significant success in the international arena.

More about Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi:

Born on June 1, 1998, in Palakkad, Kerala, Muhammed Ajmal initially embarked on his sports journey as a soccer player while growing up in Palakkad. He participated at the U-19 state level in football until his coach, Nandakumar sir, recommended that he shift his focus to running. This marked the beginning of Ajmal’s transition from a 100m sprinter to his current role as a 400m sprinter.

Indian athlete Muhammed Ajmal originally started as a 100m sprinter but eventually transitioned to the 400m category under the guidance of his coaches. In his very first 400m race, he achieved an impressive time of 46.91 seconds, securing the gold medal at the National Services Championships held in Bhubaneswar.

Muhammed Ajmal discussed his transition in an interview, saying, “In India, there’s a higher chance of competing in international events in the 400m. Otherwise, you need to be exceptional as a sprinter to make it in the 100m.”

His goal is to surpass the national record set by another athlete from Kerala, Mohammed Anas, who achieved a time of 45.21 seconds.

At the 7th International Sprint & Relay Cup held at Atatürk University Stadium in Turkey, Ajmal secured the third position with a timing of 46.04 seconds. In 2021, he clinched the gold medal at the Inter-Services Championship with a time of 46.91 seconds. He had a strong start in 2022 by winning gold at the Indian Grand Prix, finishing in 46.78 seconds.

He followed up his success by earning a silver medal at the National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship. There he improved his timing to 46.48 seconds. Ajmal is now dedicated to performing well at the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games later this year.

Muhammed Ajmal’s Athletic Accomplishments:

Muhammed Ajmal has emerged victorious at the National Athletics Championship on two occasions.

He secured a gold medal at the Indian Grand Prix in the year 2022.

In 2021, he earned a gold medal at the National Federation Cup.

Interesting Tidbits about Muhammed Ajmal:

His initial aspiration was to become a soccer player.

He shares a strong friendship with the national record holder, Mohammad Anas Yahiya.

Major Achievements:

1x In the Top 8 at World Championships

1x Asian Championships Silver medallist

Alongside, 1x In Top 8 at Commonwealth Games

1x In the Top 8 at Asian Championships

2 x National Champion

1 x Current Asian Record holder – 4x400m