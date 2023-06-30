Who Is Mrz Thoppi aka Muhammad Nihad Kerala’s controversial YouTuber?

Popular Malayali YouTuber Muhammad Nihad, known popularly by ‘Thoppi’, was arrested by the Kerala Police from his flat in Kochi on Friday 23. The contentious vlogger live-streamed the dramatic video of his arrest as the cops broke down his apartment door after Nihad refused to let them inside.

Thoppi, has been booked in a case for allegedly using improper language at a public affair in one of his videos. He was later sent out on bail.

According to the police, the YouTuber, who has over 700,000 subscribers on the video-sharing platform, allegedly used obscene language while inaugurating a shop in Malappuram district recently.

Police have also charged him for inducing a traffic jam on the busy national highway after his fans arrived in droves to catch a glimpse

Thoppi, also known as Muhammad Nihad is a resident of Kerala’s Kannur district. He is a 24-year-old YouTube sensation. Thoppi, popular among the late Gen Z and Gen Alpha as a gamer, Thoppi’s in-game name is MrZ Thoppi, a name feared and revered by many in the gaming battlegrounds.

His PUBG Mobile / BGMI ID is 5689725453, and if you’ve ever had the chance to face him in the game, you’ll understand why he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Mrz Thoppi, a popular content creator on YouTube, has been earning an estimated amount of Rs seven lakh per month from his YouTube channel.

To make the video sensational the YouTuber started a live-stream when the police came to his door to arrest him. The viral stream shows Thoppi claiming that his arrest was a ploy to divert the public’s attention from real issues as the police storm his apartment by breaking down the door after he refused to let them in. Police said that they have seized two mobile phones, a hard disk, and a computer from his residence.

Thoppi was later released on bail in connection with the cases against him in Malappuram and will now be handed over to the Kannur Police.

Thoppi had a troubled childhood, and was caught stealing money for gaming. Disconnected from his parents, he had a nearly delinquent life, which ultimately led him to online gaming and YouTubing.