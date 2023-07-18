Who Is Mozammel Hossain, Tory candidate for London Mayor from Bangladesh?

The inclusion of Mozammel Hossain’s name on the Conservative Party’s shortlist of London mayoral candidates has surprised many and generated significant public and media interest. To shed light on this unexpected development, here’s what we know about him.

Mozammel Hossain is a member of the Conservative Party and has outlined his campaign priorities as focusing on tackling gang-related issues, reforming the Metropolitan Police (Met Police), and halting the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).

Born in Bangladesh, Hossain is one of eight siblings and arrived in the UK in 1995 at the age of 21. In a recent interview with LBC, he described leaving behind a modest wooden house with a mud floor and a tearful mother.

Hossain pursued a law degree at the University of Liverpool and has since dedicated over two decades to working as a criminal barrister. He has handled high-profile cases involving matters such as murder and terrorism. Notably, in 2019, he made history as the first Bangladeshi-born criminal barrister to be appointed as Queen’s Counsel, now known as King’s Counsel.

Although Hossain does not have prior political experience, he considers it to be his “unique appeal.” He sees himself as offering a fresh start, free from the chaos of recent years. Drawing upon his extensive experience within the criminal justice system, he aims to reform the Met Police and regain the public’s trust.

If elected, Hossain has pledged to take strong action against gangs, emphasizing his intention to “cut the head off” these criminal networks to address knife crime and phone robberies. He plans to establish a specialized unit called the “Targeted Termination Team” within the Met Police, solely dedicated to identifying and apprehending gang leaders.

In his strategy to enhance public safety, Hossain aims to implement increased intelligence-based stop and search procedures and improve police visibility throughout London. He envisions placing CCTV cameras at every bus stop and ensuring well-lit streets across the capital during nighttime.

Regarding the ULEZ, Hossain intends to switch off enforcement cameras in outer London on the first day of his mayoralty. He argues that expanding the ULEZ, which imposes a daily charge on non-compliant vehicles, to cover all of Greater London would be “immeasurably cruel” during a time of financial strain for many residents.

In addition to his focus on crime and transportation, Hossain has discussed plans to address the affordability of housing and enhance connectivity within the city’s transportation network.

As the London mayoral race progresses, Mozammel Hossain’s aspirations and proposed policies are sure to fuel further discussion and scrutiny.