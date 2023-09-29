Who is Michael Gambon? Harry Potter’s Dumbledore dies at 82

Renowned actor Michael Gambon, best remembered as Albus Dumbledore in the majority of the “Harry Potter” film series, has passed away at the age of 82 after battling pneumonia. This marks a somber moment for the entertainment world, prompting us to reflect on his remarkable career.

Born on October 19, 1940, in Dublin, Ireland, Sir Michael Gambon was a British actor celebrated for his extensive contributions to film, television, and theater. His most iconic role was that of Albus Dumbledore, which he assumed following the passing of the original Dumbledore actor, Richard Harris. Gambon’s portrayal of the beloved character endeared him to Harry Potter fans worldwide.

Beyond his wizardly adventures, Michael Gambon enjoyed a successful and diverse acting journey on both stage and screen. He graced numerous theater productions, leaving his mark with the Royal National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company. His extraordinary versatility allowed him to excel in a wide array of roles, spanning the spectrum from dramatic to comedic.

In the realm of cinema, Gambon’s talent shone brightly in notable films such as “The Singing Detective,” “Gosford Park,” “The King’s Speech,” and “The Insider.” His performances in these cinematic masterpieces garnered critical acclaim and a trove of accolades.

Queen Elizabeth II recognized his outstanding contributions to the world of drama by knighting Michael Gambon in 1998.

Personal life of Michael Gambon:

In his personal life, Gambon married Anne Miller, a mathematician, at the young age of 22 in 1962. He was known for guarding his privacy zealously, often deflecting inquiries about his wife with a playful, “What wife?”. The couple made their home in Gravesend, Kent, and were blessed with a son named Fergus, who would later become a ceramics expert featured on the BBC series “Antiques Roadshow.”

However, his personal life took a different turn when he introduced Philippa Hart, a woman 25 years his junior, as his girlfriend during the filming of the 2001 movie “Gosford Park.” Their affair, which became public in 2002, led to Gambon moving out of his marital home.

Gambon and Hart’s connection had begun in 2000 when they collaborated on the Channel 4 series “Longitude.” In February 2007, Philippa Hart was expecting Gambon’s child, and she subsequently gave birth to their son. In 2009, Hart gave birth to Gambon’s third child, marking another chapter in his personal life.