Who is Madhumani Tripathi? Amarmani Tripathi’s wife co-accused in Madhumita Shukla’s murder

Former minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, who have been serving life sentences for their involvement in the murder case of poetess Madhumita Shukla, are set to be released. Let’s delve into the background of Madhumani Tripathi.

Amarmani and Madhumani are the central figures implicated in the tragic murder of the poetess. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) thoroughly probed this case.

Madhumani Tripathi entered into matrimony with former UP minister Amarmani Tripathi at a young age. They share a son, Aman Mani Tripathi, who has also held the position of MLA in the Nautanwa Vidhan Sabha Constituency. In 2012, Aman contested the Nautanwa Vidhan Sabha election on a Samajwadi Party ticket, narrowly losing by a slim margin.

Advertisement

Amanmani, the son of Madhumani and Amarmani, faced his own legal woes when his parents were in jail. In February 2017, the CBI charged him and his wife through strangulation.

The Madhumita Shukla murder case initially fell under the scrutiny of the Central Bureau of Investigation. The police arrested Amarmani in September 2003 after phone calls linked to the murder traced to his wife, Madhumani, in Gorakhpur. Subsequently, she too was arrested.

In March 2007, a special court in Dehradun acquired the case. The court found Amarmani, Madhumani, and three others guilty of Madhumita Shukla’s murder on October 24, 2007.

The court handed down life sentences to Amarmani, Madhumani, and the two other accused.

Numerous attempts to secure bail were fruitless, and the couple remained incarcerated in Gorakhpur jail. They notably organized rock concerts within the confines of the prison.

Madhumita Shukla met a tragic end at her residence in Lucknow’s River Bank Colony on May 9, 2003. Allegedly, Madhumani, who was against her romantic involvement with Amarmani, orchestrated her murder.

The CBI accused Amarmani and Madhumani of conspiring to eliminate Madhumita. She was pregnant with Amarmani’s child, with whom she had developed an intimate relationship, according to the investigation.