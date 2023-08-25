UP: Amarmani, Madhumani released from jail

Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani, who were serving life terms in poetess Madhumita Shukla murder case, were released from jail on Friday night.

Police sources here said that both Amarmani and Madhumani were lodged in BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur and now they are free birds.

Amarmani and Madhumani were released after they submitted personal bonds of Rs 25 lakh each and two sureties also of Rs 25 lakh each in the court.

Amarmani’s son Amanmani, a former MLA, told reporters that his parents have been released but they will continue to stay in the BRD Hospital due to their illness.

“By the grace of God we will now be able to stay with our parents after 20 years. We are very happy,” he said.

Amanmani said the health condition of my parents is not good. So they will get treatment here and will go home when doctors will advise.

When asked about the Supreme Court notice, he said his legal advisers will take care of these things.