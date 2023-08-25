Who is Amarmani Tripathi? Madhumita Shukla’s murder convict to walk free

The Uttar Pradesh Prisons Administration department has approved the release of former minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, who have been serving a life sentence following their conviction in the murder case of poetess Madhumita Shukla.

Let us look at who Amarmani Tripathi is.

Amarmani Tripathi, a prominent figure in Eastern Uttar Pradesh politics, has held the position of MLA from Nautanwa, Uttar Pradesh on four occasions. He previously served as a state Minister in Uttar Pradesh under the Samajwadi Party during Mulayam Singh Yadav’s tenure.

Born in 1956, Amarmani Tripathi is also the father of Aman Mani Tripathi, who has held the position of MLA in the Nautanwa Vidhan Sabha Constituency. Aman contested the 2012 Nautanwa Vidhan Sabha election on a Samajwadi Party ticket but narrowly lost.

The case in question dates back to May 9, 2003, when Madhumita Shukla. She was a 24-year-old budding poet and reportedly Amarmani’s romantic interest. Two visitors shot her dead at close range by in her two-room apartment in Lucknow’s Paper Mill Colony.

Amarmani Tripathi, while incarcerated, remarkably won the U.P. Assembly Elections in 2007 as an Independent candidate, securing the Lakshmipur Constituency seat in Mahrajganj District. His victory saw him defeat his nearest rival, Kaushal Kishore of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, by a significant margin of almost 20 thousand votes (12%).

Despite multiple attempts to secure bail, including refuting DNA evidence of a relationship, Amarmani and his wife remained in Gorakhpur jail. Notably, they used to host rock concerts within the confines of the prison.

Amarmani Tripathi was a close aide of Hari Shankar Tiwari, a longstanding MLA from the Indian National Congress. Tripathi’s political journey included electoral wins with various political parties, including the Indian National Congress in 1991, followed by a re-election from Lakshmipur in 1996. He secured victory once again in 2002, this time representing the Bahujan Samaj Party and subsequently becoming a state minister.