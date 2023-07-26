Who is Madhav Chinnappa? One of Google directors laid off after 13 yrs of service

The director of News Ecosystem Development at Google was just made to put in his papers after spending 13 years with the company. The London-based Indian news executive Madhav Chinnappa announced the update on LinkedIn and shared his pride in the work he has done during his nearly 13 years at Google. Notably, he joined Google in 2010 and is currently the head of Google News’ strategic relationships.

Chinnappa has 29 years of professional experience. He formerly held positions with the BBC, United Business Media, and Associated Press Television News (APTN), in addition to Google.

He is equipped with a BA in Economics and Policy Studies from Rice University. He attended Jakarta International School for his elementary and secondary education. In his Linked In post, he fondly reminisced the several initiatives he oversaw at Google, such as the Journalism Emergency Relief Fund and the Digital News Initiative.

”As part of the #googlelayoffs, I’m leaving Google. I currently have a gardening leave, which gives me too much time to think about my job, career, life, etc. Finally, I’m happy of what I’ve been able to accomplish in my nearly 13 years at Google,” he said in the LinkedIn post.

“Gardening leave” is the time when workers are not required to report to work but are still paid their full salaries, allowing them to plan their next step in the business.

He added that he is in the “privileged position” of having some time to consider his future course of action.

“I have the good fortune of having some time to think about that. I will take the month of August off and then spend September taking care of my mother in India because I have some urgent family matters that require my entire focus in the near future. I won’t begin thinking about anything else until September,” he wrote.

Google stated in January this year that it would be laying off more than 12,000 employees in light of the failing global economy and growing inflation.