Who is M Sankaran, key scientist behind Chandrayaan-3’s success?

As Chandrayaan-3 gracefully slipped into its lunar orbit, a momentous achievement for India’s space endeavors, recognition is due to the dedicated individuals who made it possible. One such unsung hero in this space odyssey is M Sankaran, a pivotal scientist instrumental in the mission’s success. Let’s delve into the life and contributions of this remarkable figure.

Who is M Sankaran?

M Sankaran currently holds the prestigious position of Director at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), the nation’s premier hub for satellite design, development, and realization under the aegis of ISRO. His appointment to this significant role dates back to 2021.

Sankaran’s expertise traverses a broad spectrum of domains, encompassing navigation, communication, remote sensing, meteorology, and inter-planetary exploration.

Among his accomplished projects are the Satellite Positioning System, RF Communication System, Geostationary satellite, Navigation Satellite, Outer Space Mission (Chandrayaan 1, 2, & 3), and more, each a testament to his dedication and brilliance.

Sankaran’s illustrious career spans over 35 years, marked by numerous accolades including ISRO’s Performance Excellence Award. He has publications with 50 peer-reviewed journals and international conference contributions.

Born in 1971, Sankaran’s journey with ISRO included managing diverse projects such as Satellite Positioning Systems. He is an expert in RF Communication Systems, Geostationary satellites, Navigation Satellites, and Outer Space Missions like Chandrayaan 1, 2, & 3. Today, he holds the esteemed position of Deputy Director at URSC, where he leads the charge in communication and power system development.

Sankaran’s expertise extends to miniaturization of avionics systems, indigenization of electronics and power system components. In addition, he excels in satellite bus development, and qualifications for the Gaganyaan program.

M Sankaran’s qualifications:

In 1986, M. Sankaran earned his master’s degree in Physics from Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirappalli, showcasing a profound understanding of his field. His knowledge and skills are beyond words, making him an invaluable mentor for budding scientists within the Space Agency.

M Sankaran stands as a shining example of the talented scientists within the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). His contributions have been integral to the success of Chandrayaan-3, highlighting the collective effort of every scientist involved.

In the grand tapestry of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, M. Sankaran’s expertise shines as a testament to India’s prowess in space exploration. This reminds us that every scientist plays a vital role in these awe-inspiring journeys of discovery.