Who is Kutty Radhika? Know about HD Kumaraswamy’s wife

Kutty Radhika, a prominent Kannada actress, stepped into the limelight with her debut in the Kannada movie “Ninagagi” at the tender age of 14. Swiftly gaining fame, she graced the screen alongside renowned Kannada stars such as Upendra and V Ravichandran.

Following her impactful journey in Kannada cinema, Radhika also embarked on a venture into Kollywood with “Iyarkai,” a film featuring two male protagonists, Shaam and Arun Vijay.

Subsequently, she took on roles in Tamil films like “Varnajalam” and “Meesai Madhavan,” although she struggled to amass a dedicated fan base in the Tamil film industry. Radhika has additionally featured in a few Telugu movies. Her most recent appearance was in the 2015 film “Rudra Tandava.”

Rumor has it that she’s set to stage a comeback through the movie “Kontract,” presently in the process of being filmed. Radhika tied the knot with Ratan Kumar in 2000, but they later separated due to various issues.

Following her divorce, rumors circulated that she entered a relationship with HD Kumaraswamy, and in 2006, they reportedly married in a discreet manner.

More about Kutty Radhika:

Prior to an election, even Congress politician Divya Spandana alluded to HD Kumaraswamy’s connection with Radhika, stating, “Certainly, it’s common knowledge that he (Kumaraswamy) wedded Radhika (another superstar).

Please don’t pretend you’re unaware… I’ve come across their photographs. They share a child… Obviously, I’d be privy to this given my role in a film (Lucky) produced by Radhika.”

The affair between HD Kumaraswamy and Radhika grabbed attention when certain images from the birthday festivities of their ‘daughter’ Shamika surfaced online. Radhika’s second union with H.D. Kumaraswamy was deemed to be an illicit marriage.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was lodged in the high court, asserting that it blatantly defied the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955. The contention was that when H.D. Kumaraswamy married Radhika, he was already in wedlock with Anitha.

Career:

Radhika began her acting journey in 2002 with “Neela Megha Shama.” She achieved success in Kannada films like “Ninagagi” and “Tavarige Baa Tangi.” Despite some commercial setbacks, her role in “Tayi Illada Tabbali” earned her the Karnataka State Film Award.

She ventured into Tamil cinema with “Iyarkai” (2003) and appeared in films like “Rishi,” “Masala,” and “Auto Shankar” in 2005. Alongside acting, Radhika entered film distribution and production, establishing Shamika Enterprises.

After a hiatus, she returned in 2013 with “Sweety Nanna Jodi,” both acting and producing. Radhika’s versatility earned praise, and she also explored Telugu cinema with “Avataram” in 2014.