Who are Nikhil Gowda, Shamika K. Swamy? Learn about HD Kumaraswamy’s Children

H.D. Kumaraswamy, the leader of JD(S) and former Chief Minister, was admitted to a Bengaluru hospital due to complaints of limb weakness and discomfort. He was swiftly taken to Apollo Speciality Hospital in Jayanagar, where he is now under the supervision of senior consultant neurologist P. Satishchandra and his medical team. Let us learn about his children Nikhil Gowda and Shamila K Swamy.

On March 13, 1986, Kumaraswamy entered into marriage with Anitha Kumaraswamy, resulting in the birth of their son, Nikhil Gowda.

In a concealed manner, Kumaraswamy contracted a matrimonial bond with actress Radhika Kumaraswamy in 2006. In November 2010, Radhika publicly disclosed their marriage, unveiling the existence of their daughter named Shamika.

HD Kumaraswamy, the ex-Chief Minister of Karnataka, covertly tied the knot with actress Radhika Shetty in 2006. The confirmation of this union came about four years afterward, triggered by the circulation of birthday photographs of their daughter Shamika on the internet.

Controversy surrounded the marriage as HD Kumaraswamy was still in matrimony with Anitha and had an adult son named Nikhil. Nonetheless, this matter subsided as it was regarded as a family internal affair.

In a subsequent period, during his inaugural interview, Nikhil Kumaraswamy was queried about his perspective on his half-sister Shamika, the offspring of Radhika.

He unequivocally expressed his lack of association with her family. “I am not acquainted with her and do not share any connection with her. I’m not magnanimous enough to consider her my half-sister. My father’s involvement with Radhika is his personal matter, and I’ve never discussed it with him. However, that chapter is now closed,” The Times of India reported his statement.

Subsequently, he abstained from discussing Radhika or their daughter in any remarks. As for Radhika, she has declined to discuss her association with HD Kumaraswamy after confirming their marriage.

Their relationship gained nationwide attention once he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka once again in 2018.