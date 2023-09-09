‘No discussion on seat sharing with BJP’: JD-S leader Kumaraswamy refutes Yediyurappa claim

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday termed BJP leader BS Yediyurappa’s claim that Janata Dal-Secular will contest just four seats in the next year’s Lok Sabha election as his “personal reaction”.

“Yediyurappa’s yesterday reaction is his personal reaction. Until now, there has been no discussion on seat sharing or anything. We have met cordially two or three times. Later on, let us see what is going to happen,” Kumaraswamy told ANI.

The JD-S leader, however, confirmed his party is in talks with the BJP for an alliance “because Congress is looting the state”.

“We are coming together and having a discussion to go before the people… People need it because Congress is looting the state. People need alternatives… I joined hands with the BJP in 2006. My goodwill was created because of my 20 months of administration,” the JD(S) leader added.

Earlier on Friday, former Kanataka CM Yediyurappa claimed that his party BJP has joined hands with the JD-S for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and they have reached a seat sharing agreement.

“I am happy that Deve Gowdaji met our Prime Minister and they have already finalised about 4 seats. I welcome them,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.

Reacting to Yediyurappa’s statement, the ruling Congress party said that while it is up to the JD-S and the BJP to join hands but formation of alliances based on convenience are rejected by the people.

“It is up to the JD(S) and the BJP to form an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections. They made an alliance before the assembly elections also, then it broke. Now they are talking about alliance again. You lose the trust of people after forming alliances based on your convenience. Along with this, the credibility of the respective parties also goes,” he said.