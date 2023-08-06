Who is Koa Phoenix Dolan? Actress Ileana D’Cruz Welcomes a Son with Husband Michael Dolan

Actress Ileana D’Cruz is overjoyed as she welcomes her first bundle of joy, a son. Named, Koa Phoenix Dolan, which means strength and courage, signifying a warrior or valiant spirit, the news of the newborn’s arrival was shared by Ileana on her social media platform.

Who is Koa Phoenix Dolan ?

Koa Phoenix Dolan made his entrance into the world on August 1, bringing boundless happiness to his parents. Following the birth, the Barfi star couldn’t contain her excitement and affection, and expressed her feelings with a heartfelt caption: “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.”

Ileana had previously revealed her pregnancy back in April, captivating her fans with adorable glimpses of her pregnant belly.

Following the announcement of Koa’s birth, media reports suggested that Ileana had tied the knot with her partner, Michael Dolan, on May 13 of this year, merely four weeks before she shared the pregnancy news with the world. However, details surrounding the wedding, such as the venue and other specifics, remain elusive. An intriguing photograph of Ileana in a white bridal dress in front of a decorated venue had surfaced at the time, though it is unclear if it was from the wedding or a photoshoot.

Michael Dolan has been a bit of a mystery until recently, with Ileana choosing not to reveal his identity initially. Now, with Koa’s birth, the couple’s joy is evident as they embark on this new journey of parenthood together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana D’Cruz last appeared in the movie “The Big Bull,” alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn. Moreover, she will is soon to be seen in an upcoming project named “Unfair And Lovely,” where she is set to be seen alongside Randeep Hooda.