After an alleged video of BJP politician and former MP Kirit Somaiya in an alleged ‘compromising position’ went viral, Somaiya has written to Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, requesting an inquiry.

Protesters against Somaiya included Shive Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP politicians. They said that it was simply a preview and that there would be many more such videos aired on news stations. They attacked the BJP leader, claiming that his “true face was revealed.”

In an attack on Somaiya, Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur remarked, “I can’t even imagine how many women must have been harassed and tortured as a result of this clip.”

“Do not kill him with religion who will die by his karma.” The same thing is happening. Much more will occur. Let’s see what happens,” Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Sanjay Raut tweeted.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader claimed that it was all a political ploy and that he had never abused a woman.

“A news channel aired a video clip of me. It was claimed that I had harassed many ladies, and there were numerous video clips and complaints filed against me. I’ve never harmed a lady. Please ask @Dev_Fadnavis to look into these accusations and confirm their veracity,” he tweeted.

Who is Kirit Somaiya?

1954-born Kirit Somaiya is a Bharatiya Janata Party politician from Mumbai North-East who served in the 16th and 13th Lok Sabha. He is now the vice president of the Maharashtra chapter of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Somaiya was born and raised in Mumbai, India, in a middle-class family. In 1979, he graduated as a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and was named to the All India Merit List. He married Medha Somaiya, with whom he had one son. Neil, his son, has also joined the BJP and is a Municipal Councillor from Ward 108 Mulund.