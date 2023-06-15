Who is Ketki Devi Singh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s wife?

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has been charged with sexual harassment by the Delhi Police. The chargesheet includes statements from more than 150 witnesses, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations against Singh.

Meanwhile, in a separate case involving a minor, the police have filed a cancellation report in the Delhi Patiala House Court. The court has set the next hearing for July 4. A cancellation report is typically filed when there is a lack of corroborative evidence.

Following numerous allegations of sexual harassment by several women wrestlers, there has been increased interest in Singh’s personal life. As a result, we have gathered information about his wife, Ketki Devi Singh. Ketki Devi Singh, aged 64 and born on July 3, 1958, is a member of the Zila Panchayat Adhyaksh elected from the Gonda district constituency in Uttar Pradesh. She participated in the election as a representative of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Ketki Devi was born on July 3, 1958, in Brijmanganj, Maharajganj district, Uttar Pradesh.

Who is Ketki Devi Singh

Ketki Devi married Brij Bhushan in 1980, and together they have three sons and a daughter. Unfortunately, one of their sons, named Shakti Sharan Singh, passed away in 2004 at the age of 23. Shakti took his own life using his father’s licensed gun at their residence in Gonda. He was a student studying management who would accompany Brij Bhushan during his election rallies. In a suicide note, Shakti expressed his frustration with his father’s indifferent behavior and neglect towards the family. He mentioned financial struggles and a lack of support, stating that his father only wanted him to be an heir without fulfilling his responsibilities. Shakti expressed hope that his siblings would be well cared for by their father.

Another son, Karan Bhushan Singh, is currently studying at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, and joined the BJP in 2019. Prateek Bhushan Singh, their third son, is a member of the Legislative Assembly in Uttar Pradesh, representing the Gonda constituency.