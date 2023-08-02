Who is Karan Hukku? Actor accused of selling fake luxury watch

Karan Hukku, a 53-year-old actor, has found himself in legal trouble recently. He’s been accused of tricking a film producer into buying what was believed to be a genuine luxury watch from an Italian brand. But later it turned out to be a knock-off version. The alleged deception cost the producer ₹7 lakh. As this case unfolds, let’s delve into the story of Karan Hukku.

Who is Karan Hukku?

Karan Hukku is an actor from India, known for his work in both Bollywood and television. He holds a degree in Bsc Physics from ‘Maharaj’s College of Science.’

Hukku kicked off his professional journey with the TV show “Kasamh Se,” which aired from 2006 to 2009. His acting journey continued with appearances in other TV shows such as “Ghar ki Lakshmi Betiyann” (2006) and “Kahe Naa Kahe” (2007). In the realm of cinema, his debut movie “Kya Love Story Hai” hit the screens on April 20, 2007. He portrayed the character ‘Ranveer Oberoi.’

Beyond his acting pursuits, Karan Hukku has ventured into the world of business. With a background spanning over six years in International Business Development and Sales, he co-founded “ACJ gems n diamonds.” Presently, he holds the position of ‘Director of Business Development’ at “Sapphira Custom Jewels,” where he has been employed since August 2017.

His journey in the entertainment world included roles in daily soap operas. Notable among them was his appearance in “Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann” for Zee TV in 2006, where he portrayed Nikhil Singhania, the husband of Jhanvi Garodia.

This marked a turning point in his career, leading to his involvement in another serial, “Kahe Naa Kahe,” in 2007. This Balaji Telefilms production, aired on 9X Channel, cast him in the lead role as Kanav. He continued his successful run by portraying the character Daksh in the hit show “Kasam Se.”

Hukku also played the role of Karan in the 2012 series “Sajda Tere Pyar Mein,” which unfortunately concluded after 91 episodes due to limited viewership. In the realm of television commercials, he embraced diverse roles, even expressing his affinity for portraying villains in shows.

However, the recent turn of events has put Karan Hukku in the spotlight for less desirable reasons. He is facing legal action under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to cheating. Authorities have issued a notice under section 41 A of the CrPC, requesting his cooperation in the ongoing investigation.