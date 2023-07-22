Who is Justice Sunita Agarwal? Elevated as Chief Justice Gujarat High Court

Justice Sunita Agarwal is the sole woman High Court Chief Justice in the nation.

The Supreme Court Collegium had earlier this month recommended her name as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court. This idea was approved by the central government earlier this week. She was a judge in the Allahabad High Court before being elevated as CJ of Gujarat High Court.

After earning her degree from Awadh University in 1989, Justice Agarwal began her career as an attorney on December 16, 1990. On November 21, 2011, she was promoted to the position of additional judge on the Allahabad High Court. On August 6, 2013, she took her oath to serve as a permanent judge of the High Court.

In a farewell event hosted by the Allahabad High Court to send Justice Sunita Agarwal farewell before she joins as Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, Justice Agarwal counseled young women attorneys not to let anyone tell them what they can or cannot achieve. “Even sky is not the limit. If I can do it, you can too. You are better than me”, she added.

She went on to say that the bar is the judge of the judges. She quoted the judge’s prayer, “Give me the grace to hear patiently, to consider diligently, to understand rightly, and to decide justly. Grant me a due sense of humility that I may not be misled by wilfulness, vanity, or egotism.”

She urged students, lawyers, and young women to be tenacious and self-assured and to resist being deterred by outside forces.

She exhorted young lawyers to put their all into their profession and to maintain their discipline, honesty, and optimism.

“Respect your coworkers and staff, and lend a hand to one another when you need it…There will be many options presented to you, and if you choose wisely, you will succeed greatly. She went on to say, “The world is your oyster”.