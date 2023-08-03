Who is Ishwak Singh?

‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2’s arrival on Amazon Prime has cast the spotlight on Ishwak Singh, a central figure in the series. Let’s embark on a journey through his captivating trajectory.

Ishwak Singh, an accomplished Indian actor, has left his mark primarily in Hindi-language television series. He transitioned into the world of acting after a stint in architecture, joining the ranks of Asmita Theatre, a Delhi-based theater group.

Singh’s cinematic debut was in the 2013 film Raanjhanaa, marking the inception of his screen journey. Progressing through various roles, he found recognition for his contributions to the series Paatal Lok (2020) and Rocket Boys (2022–present), securing nominations for the prestigious Filmfare OTT Awards.

Originating from New Delhi, Singh’s cinematic endeavors expanded over time. He gradually ventured into films, featuring in minor roles in movies such as Aligarh (2015), Tamasha (2015), and Tum Bin II (2016). His on-screen presence expanded with a significant part in the romantic drama Tum Bin II. Singh’s talent resonated in diverse genres, including his supporting role opposite Sonam Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding (2018) and his portrayal of Aditya in Malaal (2019).

In 2020, Singh’s portrayal of a young, principled cop in the Amazon Prime Video crime thriller Paatal Lok garnered commendation. Reviewers lauded his performance, describing it as “impressive” and labeling him “the find of the series.” His notable contribution led to a nomination for the Filmfare OTT Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. His influence extended to the Amazon Prime Video original film Unpaused (2020).

The year 2022 brought another significant milestone as Singh assumed the role of Vikram Sarabhai in the Sony LIV web series Rocket Boys. The show garnered acclaim for its portrayal of India’s scientific pioneers, with The Times of India rating it favorably and praising the ensemble cast’s dedication.

Singh’s future projects continue to spark anticipation. He’s set to grace the spy thriller film Berlin, alongside Aparshakti Khurana, and Bas Karo Aunty alongside Mahima Makwana, promising audiences more of his captivating performances.