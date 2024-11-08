Neeraj Chopra to travel to South Africa to prepare for next season

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is set to travel to Potchefstroom, South Africa later in November for training in order to begin preparations for next year’s events, the sports ministry which will be funding the 31-day stay, confirmed on Friday.

“(He) will start his training early and will be in Potchefstroom for a period of 31 days. Neeraj’s training session will be funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and the expenditure will cover his and his Physiotherapist’s lodging, boarding and training cost for the period of his stay in South Africa,” the ministry said in a release.

The 26-year-old javelin star who last competed in the Diamond League Final in September has previously trained in Potchefstroom, before the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. He also took part in the ACNW League Meeting 1 event there in 2020 and finished on top with a 87.86m throw.

Advertisement

On November 6, Neeraj shared an emotional message confirming his parting with his long-time coach Klaus Bartonietz, who is set to retire and return home to Germany. The partnership was hugely successful, leading to two Olympics medals — including gold at Tokyo 2020 — as well as two Asian Games golds, and a World Championship gold.

“I write this without knowing where to begin. Coach, you are more than just a mentor to me. You have gone out of your way to make sure I was mentally and physically prepared for every competition,” Chopra wrote in X.

The 75-year-old had first been hired by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in 2019 as a biomechanical expert, and he later became Neeraj’s coach after a fallout between his previous coach, Uwe Hohn, and the AFI.

Bartonietz’s last competition with Neeraj was at the Diamond League final in Brussels earlier this year, in which the Indian javelin thrower finished second.