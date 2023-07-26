Who is Hema Kaushik? Yuvraj Singh’s mom complains against caregiver for extortion, accused arrested

Attempting to extort money from his mother by threatening to accuse the family in a fabricated case, the brother of former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Zorawar Singh made a complaint to the police against his female caregiver.

The caregiver Hema Kaushik was detained in Gurugram on Tuesday, according to the police.

In 2022, the family hired Hema Kaushik to take care of Yuvraj Singh’s brother Zorawar Singh, who had been suffering from depression for a number of years, according to a complaint made by Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh

Advertisement

According to a complaint made by Shabnam Singh, a resident of DLF Phase 1 Gurugram, the family hired Hema Kaushik, also called Dimpy, in 2022 to look for Zorawar Singh, Yuvraj Singh’s brother.

According to the police complaint, the woman was fired after only 20 days for “not being professional.”

Hema Kaushik allegedly started calling up the family on the phone and messaging the family on WhatsApp in May with threats to slander them by accusing them of a fictitious crime and demanding Rs 40 lakh from them, according to the report.

As a result of the complaint, the Gurugram police set a trap, detained the suspect, and accepted Rs 5 lakh from Yuvraj Singh’s mother before doing so.

“I informed Hema that the sum was enormous. It was agreed that she would receive Rs 5 lakh by Monday, but it was delayed until Tuesday, so I called the police,” Yuvraj’s mother claimed in her complaint.

Police set a trap after receiving the complaint. The police team caught Hema red-handed taking money from Shabnam Singh when she arrived to collect Rs 5 lakh.

Hema Kaushik alias Dimpy, the wife of Nitesh Kaushik and a resident of Malviya village in South Delhi, has been identified as the arrested suspect. She had cash worth Rs 5 lakh that was retrieved.

The accused woman is being questioned, according to DCP (East) Nitish Aggarwal.