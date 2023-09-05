Who is Avinash Tiwary? Actor stars in ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’

The spotlight is on Avinash Tiwary following the release of the “Bambai Meri Jaan” trailer. Avinash Tiwary, an accomplished Indian actor known for his work in Hindi films and series, has been gaining widespread attention.

Avinash embarked on his acting journey with the television series “Yudh” in 2014. His foray into the world of cinema came with the film “Tu Hai Mera Sunday” in 2016. However, it was his performances in the romantic drama “Laila Majnu” (2018) and the supernatural thriller “Bulbbul” (2020) that truly brought him into the limelight.

Notably, Avinash made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with Milind Dhaimade’s “Tu Hai Mera Sunday,” sharing the screen with Barun Sobti and Shahana Goswami. The film, which revolves around the lives of five friends, received critical acclaim and premiered at the 60th BFI London Film Festival.

More about Avinash Tiwary:

In 2017, Avinash secured a significant role in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic movie, “Laila Majnu.” Auditioning for the role in December 2015, he portrayed the lead character of Qais/Majnu in this modern adaptation of the classic love story of Laila and Majnu. The film, directed by Sajid Ali and produced by Ekta Kapoor, showcased Avinash’s talent on a grand scale.

Avinash Tiwary’s journey began in Bihar, India, before his family relocated to Mumbai during his formative years. He completed his schooling and pursued engineering in Mumbai. However, his passion for acting led him to leave his engineering studies during the fourth semester. Avinash honed his skills at Barry John’s acting studio and later attended the New York Film Academy. His career in acting took flight with appearances in short films dating back to 2005.

In 2019, Avinash inked a three-film deal with Balaji Motion Pictures, solidifying his presence in the industry.

Fast forward to 2022, Avinash captivated audiences as Chandan Mahto in Neeraj Pandey’s show, “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter,” which premiered on Netflix. His remarkable performance in the series earned him a nomination for the “Bollywood Hungama Style Icons – Most Stylish Breakthrough Talent (Male)” in 2023, further establishing his prominence in the world of entertainment.