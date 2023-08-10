Who is Arvind Dyaneshwar Deokar? Pune teacher who took his own life after failing to retain students in village school

After recently being transferred to a Zila Parishad school in a hamlet in the Pune region, Arvind Dyaneshwar Deokar, a 46-year-old teacher, allegedly took his own life due to his inability to persuade children to attend school. Amidst the distressing news circulating on social media, let’s delve into the story of Arvind Dyaneshwar Deokar.

Deokar had joined the school just over a month ago. Originally from Mavdi Pimpri village in the Purandar tehsil, he resided in Uruli Kanchan with his wife and two children. Notably, his wife is also a teacher.

Officials reveal that upon his arrival, only ten children were enrolled in the school. However, after Deokar sought the parents’ help in cleaning the school due to the absence of other staff members, nine of these children were relocated to other schools, leading to what he perceived as a “professional failure.”

On August 3, tragedy struck as Deokar reportedly consumed pesticide inside the school premises at Hole Vasti, close to Javjibuwachi Wadi in the Daund taluka. Prior to this, he messaged a relative on WhatsApp, detailing his situation.

In the message, Deokar explained that he had initiated a cleanliness drive at the school, undertaking various odd jobs, as there was no additional staff available. The following day, parents gathered at the school to express their displeasure, highlighting concerns about their children being made to work there, according to Constable Ramesh Gaikwad.

Deokar’s message also conveyed his frustration at receiving no assistance from the school, leading him to undertake various tasks on his own. Despite his efforts to engage with parents and persuade them, he was unable to retain even the one student who continued attending school, as shared by Gaikwad.

On August 3, villagers transported Deokar to a hospital in Uruli Kanchan. However, his condition worsened, prompting a transfer to Sahyadri Hospital in Hadapsar, where he tragically passed away on August 8.

In recent years, the issue of low school enrollment has escalated significantly, particularly in the remote tribal towns and hamlets of the Pune district.

