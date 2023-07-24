Bharat Gaikwad’s family death and his suicide, cops clueless

In an incident that has shaken the city of Pune in Maharashtra, an event unfolded, leading to the untimely demise of a man named Bharat Gaikwad. The incident revealed that Bharat Gaikwad, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) serving at Rajapeth Police station in Amaravati, allegedly took the lives of his wife, Moni Gaikwad, and his nephew, Deepak, before turning the gun on himself. As police officers have no lead for investigation, let us take a closer look at Bharat Gaikwad’s family.

The incident occurred in the early hours at their residence in the Baner area of Pune. After firing a fatal shot at his wife, Bharat’s son and nephew rushed to the scene, only to be met with another heart-rending shot that struck Deepak in the chest. In a matter of moments, all three lives were lost, leaving behind a trail of sorrow and countless unanswered questions.

Authorities are still clueless with no lead for further investigation, and in trying to comprehend the reasons behind this tragic act. It has been reported that Bharat Gaikwad had returned home to Pune on leave, eagerly looking forward to spending the weekend with his beloved family.

Advertisement

Gaikwad’s family consisted of three members – himself, his wife Moni, and their son. They lived together on Baner Road, Pune, and were said to be leading a happy life despite Bharat’s job requiring him to spend most of his time outside the city in Amaravati, which are almost 600 kms apart.

The victims have been identified as Moni Gaikwad, a 44-year-old woman, and Deepak, her 35-year-old nephew. Moni’s nephew Deepak was a frequent visitor to their home. He too lost his life in the aftermath of this devastating incident.

Help is available. Speak with someone today.

iCALL (Hours: Mon—Sat, 10 AM—8 PM. Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Kashmiri.)

Phone number: 9152987821

Lifeline Foundation

Phone numbers: +91 033 24637401, +91 033 24637432

Monday to Sunday: 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM

Kolkata