Who is Annelies Richmond, Yoga instructor at UN headquarters during PM Modi’s state visit?

As the details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States unfold, the public’s curiosity continues to grow, especially regarding the people he met during his trip. Among those individuals is Annelies Richmond, who has garnered significant media attention for her instrumental role in organizing the International Yoga Day program. The program coincided with the Prime Minister’s visit and took place at the prestigious United Nations Headquarters in New York. Let’s delve into what we know about Annelies Richmond and her remarkable accomplishments.

Annelies Richmond is a well-known public speaker and life coach based in the United States. Currently, she is deeply involved with the Art of Living Program, a renowned non-governmental organization established by spiritual leader Ravi Shankar. This organization has a global reach, operating in an astounding 180 countries around the world. It was under the auspices of the Art of Living Program that the grand yoga day program was organized at the United Nations Headquarters.

Following the successful event, Annelies Richmond took to social media to share an exciting announcement. She revealed that the program had achieved a remarkable feat, securing a place in the esteemed Guinness World Records. Specifically, the event was recognized for hosting the highest number of nationalities participating in a yoga session. According to her Instagram post, individuals from an impressive 135 countries enthusiastically joined in the yoga session, fostering a sense of unity and global camaraderie.

Beyond her profound involvement in spiritual pursuits, Annelies Richmond possesses an extraordinary talent as a trained ballet dancer and choreographer. Her mesmerizing dance performances have captivated the attention of numerous influential individuals. Before she embarked on her spiritual journey, Richmond pursued a successful career as a professional dancer until 2005, leaving a lasting impact on the dance world.

Richmond holds the esteemed position of director at SKY Campus Happiness, a U.S.-based program dedicated to promoting mental well-being. Through this initiative, she actively organizes mentorship sessions in various campuses and organizations across the United States. The program focuses on cultivating happiness and fostering positive mental health among students and professionals alike.