Who is Anitha Kumaraswamy? Learn about HD Kumaraswamy’s Wife

Anitha Kumaraswamy is an Indian politician and entrepreneur involved in the entertainment sector. Presently, she serves as a Karnataka Legislative Assembly member from Ramanagara.

Previously, she represented Madhugiri between 2008 and 2013. She is affiliated with the Janata Dal (Secular) party and is wedded to H. D. Kumaraswamy.

Born in Talagavara, Chintamani taluk, Chickballapur District of Karnataka, Anitha Kumaraswamy entered marital bonds with H. D. Kumaraswamy in 1986. Their union has brought forth a son named Nikhil Gowda.

Furthermore, she holds the status of being the daughter-in-law of the former Prime Minister of India, H. D. Deve Gowda. Anitha, an electronics engineer and leader of a Kannada entertainment channel, stands as the inaugural female member from the lineage of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to step into the political arena.

She firmly refutes the notion that her selection stemmed solely from her role as Mr. Kumaraswamy’s spouse, asserting that her dedication to party development earned her the nomination.

Anitha Kumaraswamy challenges norms:

Within the framework of this patriarchal political system, people see women as representatives of their ‘politician’ spouse, father, or sibling. The representation of women candidates across major political parties is dismally inadequate.

Presently, the political landscape boasts only a handful of women, such as Jaimala and Umashree. As the daughter-in-law of a former Prime Minister and the wife of H.D.

Kumaraswamy, is a familial figure. Nonetheless, due to my extensive ten-year involvement in politics, people now recognize me as an individual with my own distinct identity.

This transformation is a result of my support for my husband’s political journey, starting from his 1996 election campaign.

My political evolution has been fostered by the wealth of experience I’ve acquired. In the region of Ramanagaram, I am perceived primarily as an independent individual, rather than solely as Kumaraswamy’s spouse. My nomination was based on the recognition of my endeavors in strengthening the JD(S) in Ramanagaram.