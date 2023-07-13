Who is Alix Earle, American football player Braxton Berrios’ new girlfriend?

A rising TikTok star, 22-yr-old Alix Earle, has gathered much public attention. She was recently spotted at the ESPY Awards alongside American footballer Braxton Berrios sparking rumors about Earle’s relationship with the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

The duo posed as a couple for photos together at the ESPY Awards 2023 in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Berrios recently broke up with fashion and beauty icon Sophia Culpo.

Earle rocked in a strapless leather dress with heels and wore her hair tight, slicked back into a half-up style, completing her look with bronze cheeks and a nude lip.

Earle had recently confirmed her relationship with Berrios last month. A few days later, they were spotted together at the Palm Tree Musical Festival in Westhampton, New York.

She was earlier dating MLB player Tyler Wade. She had documented their relationship on TikTok and when the couple parted ways, Earle candidly shared the news with her followers in a TikTok live session.

With over 8.3 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, Alix Earle is a graduate from the University of Miami with a degree in marketing. She is known for her ‘Get Ready With Me’ videos in which she shares her daily life showcasing her makeup and outfit choices which has made her a trendsetter.

She had started making TikTok content through her college years, often featuring her roommates. She talked about fraternity parties in college and local hotspots. Her relatable and down-to-earth approach endeared her to the audience making a strong bond.

She belongs to Monmouth County, New Jersey, and frequently shares glimpses of her hometown and family on TikTok. She gives trips of her home providing a glimpse into her family’s rich lifestyle. The family home has its own stable for privately-owned horses and goats. On the other hand, she also takes trips to New York City, documenting her outings, displaying her fashion choices and makeup looks.