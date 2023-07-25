Who is Aditi Tripathi, 10-year-old visiting 50 countries without missing school?

Meet Aditi Tripathi, a 10-year-old globetrotter who has already explored an impressive count of 50 countries, and what’s even more remarkable is that she has never missed a single day of school. As she is making headlines, let us get to know who Aditi is.

Aditi Tripathi lives with her parents in London, who migrated to the United Kingdom in search of a better future. Alongside these adventurous parents, Aditi has roamed around Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, and many parts of Europe, soaking in diverse cultures and experiences.

Her parents meticulously plan their travels during school vacations, bank holidays, and inset days to ensure Aditi’s education remains uninterrupted.

Aditi’s family invests close to Rs 21 lakh annually in these explorations, considering it a priceless investment in their daughter’s growth and understanding of the world.

This young adventurer began her travels at a tender age of three and attended school for two and a half days each week. The result of her escapades has been an enriched sense of friendship and self-assurance. On Fridays, they whisk her away right after school, and Sundays find them returning home in the evening. Sometimes, on Mondays, she heads straight to school from the airport.

Recently, Aditi’s father, Deepak, shared a momentous milestone on Facebook. The Tripathi family had set a goal for Aditi to visit 50 different countries before she turned ten, and they achieved it with two weeks to spare. Deepak and Aditi embarked on a nine-day journey to Romania, Moldova, and San Marino, fulfilling their dream, albeit without Aditi’s mother, who couldn’t join them on that particular trip.

Deepak thinks that it is evident that Aditi’s passion for travel has nurtured her into an open-minded and confident young individual, and with her parents’ guidance, she has become a citizen of the world, cherishing each cultural encounter as a gift.