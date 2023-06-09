Who is Ayesha Mukerji? Here’s What You Need to Know About Shikhar’s Estranged Wife

The news surrounding Aesha Mukerji, the estranged wife of Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, has been making waves lately. The Family Court in Delhi has issued an order for Aesha to bring their nine-year-old son to India for a family gathering. This decision emphasizes that a mother does not possess exclusive rights over a child. Let’s take a closer look at Aesha’s background and her journey. Here is what we know.

Background and Family:

Born on August 27, 1975, Aesha Mukerji hails from a middle-class Indian family. She completed her schooling in India and later pursued her education in Australia. Her father is Bengali, while her mother has British heritage. They relocated to Australia after Aesha’s birth.

She is a Melbourne-based kickboxer.

Passions and Interests:

Aesha is known for her strong religious beliefs and her love for cooking Indian dishes as a hobby. She is an avid sports enthusiast, especially passionate about kickboxing and fitness.

She also has a fondness for tattoos, with prominent ones adorning her biceps, including her daughter’s name.

First Marriage:

Before tying the knot with Shikhar Dhawan, Aesha was previously married to an Australian businessman. Together, they had two daughters. The couple decided to mutually part ways in 2012.

Aesha and Shikhar’s Marriage:

Aesha Mukerji and Shikhar Dhawan’s paths crossed through Facebook, thanks to their mutual acquaintance, Harbhajan Singh. Aesha’s love for cricket and shared interests with Harbhajan brought her closer to Shikhar. After facing initial challenges, including an age difference of 12 years, Shikhar managed to convince his family and the couple got married in October 2012. They had a traditional Sikh wedding, attended by various cricketers and celebrities.

Aesha’s Skills and Interests:

Despite living in Australia since a young age, Aesha Mukerji can fluently speak Bengali. She maintains her passion for sports, diligently following a fitness routine and actively pursuing kickboxing. Her love for tattoos is evident, as she not only has her own but also convinced her 18-year-old daughter to get inked.

Aesha and Shikhar’s Divorce:

In 2021, Aesha Mukerji confirmed her divorce from Shikhar Dhawan through a heartfelt Instagram post. After eight years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways, leaving their

reasons for separation undisclosed.

Aesha Mukerji’s journey from kickboxing to marrying an Indian cricket star has been filled with ups and downs. As she navigates the challenges of divorce and child custody, her story serves as a reminder that personal relationships are complex, and it’s important to respect the privacy

of those involved.