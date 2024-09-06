When is Vishwakarma Puja 2024? Mark your calendar for THIS date and time

Vishwakarma Puja, a day dedicated to the divine architect Vishwakarma, is celebrated annually during the month of Bhadrapada, when the Sun enters the Virgo zodiac sign. However, the exact date can fluctuate, sometimes falling on September 17, or a day earlier or later, depending on the celestial alignment. This leads to confusion for many people trying to determine the correct day for the celebration.

This year, according to astrologers, the Sun will enter Virgo on September 16, marking that as the official day for Vishwakarma Puja. The occasion holds special significance in states like Bihar, Bengal, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, where grand celebrations take place. People perform rituals and offer prayers to Lord Vishwakarma, regarded as the deity of creation and craftsmanship.

The most auspicious time, or “Abhijit Muhurat,” for performing Vishwakarma Puja this year will be between 11:51 AM and 12:40 PM on September 16. During this period, devotees can offer special prayers to seek blessings for success in their work and creativity. Additionally, the day coincides with the favorable “Ravi Yoga,” which starts at 4:33 PM on September 16 and continues until 6:07 AM the next day. Ravi Yoga is believed to enhance the effectiveness of prayers, making it a particularly beneficial time to worship Vishwakarma.

In Hindu mythology, Vishwakarma is the divine engineer and craftsman of the gods, credited with designing legendary structures like the city of Dvaraka for Lord Krishna, and the palace of Indraprastha for the Pandavas. He is also said to have created powerful weapons such as Vishnu’s Sudarshana Chakra, Shiva’s trident, and Kartikeya’s lance. Vishwakarma is revered as the patron of artisans and craftsmen, and tools and machinery are often worshipped during this festival in his honor.

This year’s Vishwakarma Puja promises to be a significant event for devotees, as they come together to celebrate the spirit of creativity and craftsmanship under favorable astrological conditions.