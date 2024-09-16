Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Auspicious time and significance of the festival

As September 16, 2024 is here, devotees are all prepared for Vishwakarma Puja. According to the Panchang, the festival aligns with Kanya Sankranti. Today the Sun moves into the Virgo (Kanya) constellation, setting the stage for various rituals.

However, here is the catch! All the rituals of Vishwakarma Puja will take place on September 17, 2024. According to tradition, the festival is celebrated based on the Udaya Tithi, or rising date. On this day, worshippers will observe the festival from 6:07 AM to 11:44 AM—a time deemed most auspicious for honoring Vishwakarma, the divine lord architect and master craftsman.

In light of this auspiciousness, let us look at the significance of this festival.

For artisans, engineers, and workers across India and beyond, Vishwakarma Puja is much more than a ceremonial event. It’s a tribute to Vishwakarma, who is the creator of magnificent structures—from celestial realms to grand palaces and temples. This festival highlights the importance of craftsmanship and technical skill in shaping society and acknowledges the dedication of those who build and create.

On this special day, individuals involved in various trades take time to clean and adorn their tools and workspaces. Then the devotees present them to Vishwakarma in a spirit of reverence and gratitude, accompanied by prayers and offerings. It’s a moment for professionals to reflect on their accomplishments, seek blessings for future success, and renew their commitment to their craft.

Vishwakarma Puja also brings people together, fostering a sense of community among professionals from different fields. It’s a day for celebrating shared achievements, exchanging stories, and strengthening bonds within the trade community. The festival’s reach has expanded with the times, incorporating modern touches like virtual ceremonies, so even remote workers can perform Puja from the place of their convenience.