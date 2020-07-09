During this season Bengali’s all around the world welcome Goddess Durga with their hearts wide open and big smiles on their faces. Durga Puja is also known as Durgastami, Mahashtami, or Durga Ashtami. According to the Hindu calendar, Durga Ashtami falls on the Ashtami tithi of Chaitra.

This year, the festival will be celebrated from October 22 to October 26.

Durga Puja 2020 Calendar

22 October Thursday – Maha Sasthi



23 October Friday – Maha Saptami

24 October Saturday – Maha Ashtami

25 October Sunday – Maha Navani

26 October Monday – Bijaya Dashami

According to Hindu mythology, the world was under great threat because of Mahishasura. It is believed that Lord Brahma gave Mahishasura powers to become invincible. Since no man or God could defeat Mahishasura, he began taking advantage of his powers.

To defeat Mahishasura, Goddess Druga arose from the combined energies of all the Gods in heaven. She had ten arms and each of her arms wielded the deadliest weapon of each God. During this period all the weapons used by Goddess Durga are sanctified.

During this festival, devotees wear new clothes, chant aartis, visit temples, distribute sweets, clean their houses, and some may even fast to show gratitude towards the Goddess.

Bengali’s celebrate their ten-armed mother goddess defeating evil, symbolising the victory of good over evil.