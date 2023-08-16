What is Suroj Buildcon? Construction company which has launched ‘Wall of Honour’ to recognise labourers’ work

Established in 2013, Suroj Buildcon is one of India’s civil construction companies. It has built over 30+ million sq. ft. and over 7 million sq. ft is currently under progress. Headquartered in Pune, the company specializes in constructing industrial buildings and allied infrastructure.

On the 77th Independence Day, Suroj Buildcon launched a one-of-its-kind initiative to applaud the labourers. They called the individuals ‘the driving force behind every project’.

Through the ‘Wall of Honour’ at every site, the buildcon will etch names of every labourer on the wall forever. Going forward, Suroj Buildcon shall take this initiative to every project across the length and breadth of the country.

About the film by Suroj Buildcon:

A film has been created to celebrate the labourers’ achievements without wanting any recognition, through a poignant narration. The film captures the feeling of pride and the unbridled joy of the labourers upon seeing the ‘Wall of Honour’.

Speaking about the initiative, Sachin Biyani, Managing Director, said that “Suroj Buildcon has always recognized the efforts of every individual who exhibits tremendous dedication. We are glad to take our efforts to the next level through this movement.”

Conceptualized by Velocita brand consultants, Suroj Buildcon’s brand partner, the ‘Wall of Honour’ initiative is a movement rather than a one-off campaign. The initiative will inspire the industry to take notice and encourage them to start acknowledging the real heroes behind the endeavours.

Suroj Buildcon had launched another campaign focused on labourers last year. It encouraged people to celebrate Diwali with the labourers who live thousands of kilometres away from their families.

The company has its presence in other sectors as well like pharmaceutical, chemical, food, beverages, automobile, heavy engineering, warehousing, petro-chemical, white goods, defence, restoration, institutional and other sectors.

Their current infrastructure projects include Perstorp industries, Bharuch; Bajaj Auto, Chakan; ITC Nadiad; FRCCI, Morinda; Asian Paints Ankleshwar, among others.