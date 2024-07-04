Dist education dept on fact-checking mission of block-level schools

The zilla parishad education department conducted a high-level meeting to review the overall education system, administration, infrastructure and students amenities at different schools of different blocks in the district.

The zilla parishad education, culture, information and sports karmadhakshya, Subir Mukherjee, said, “We aim to review the present state of different schools, block-wise in the district and take steps to improve and upgrade the school education system, its infrastructure, teachers, staff and student amenities. Block karmadhakshyas have been directed to conduct spot surveys of different schools to see the needs and requirements of every school in the blocks, especially the drinking water and sanitary system and if there are any irregularities in the mid-day meal. We are also checking the existing teacher-student ratio and organising motivational programmes to stop students from habitually absenting themselves.”

The zilla parishad is also finding out about the requirements of teachers and staff, to reward with honorarium to those extending free services in different schools. We want the students to get the best education with every possible amenity in every school in the district, said Mr Mukherjee.

