What is LGBTQIA+? Understanding meaning and importance of this diverse community

The acronym ‘LGBTIQA+’ is a continuously evolving term that encompasses various identities within the community. It stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, and asexual. Over time, additional terms such as non-binary and pansexual have been included to better describe individuals’ diverse experiences of their gender, sexuality, and physiological sex characteristics.

The usage of the initialism LGBT originated in the United States around 1988 and gradually gained recognition within the movement for gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender equality in the 1990s. As people delve deeper into their self-understanding, language evolves to reflect their subjective experiences. It is common for individuals to adopt new words that align more accurately with their identity as they gain a better understanding of themselves.

Initially, the term LGBT served as an initialism for “lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender.” However, as the community sought a more inclusive and comprehensive term, the acronym expanded to LGBTIQA+ to encompass a broader range of gender and sexual minorities. This broader umbrella term allows individuals to identify themselves more effectively and inclusively.

Within this context, the term ‘queer’ serves as an umbrella term for individuals who do not identify as heterosexual or cisgender (a person whose gender identity aligns with the sex assigned at birth). However, it is important to acknowledge that some intersex individuals may feel excluded by the term ‘queer.’ Thus, efforts are made by transgender activist Dr. Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju and others to ensure the inclusion and welcome of intersex individuals in all queer/LGBTIQA+ services and events.

The fight for equal rights and dignity within society has spurred various queer movements not only in India but also around the world. These movements encompass issues such as horizontal reservations protests and court hearings advocating for marriage equality.

It is important to note that the terminology used by queer communities is multifaceted and may evolve over time, as different words hold different meanings for different individuals. As Dr. Trinetra highlights, not every definition provided here can fully encapsulate everyone who uses or relates to a particular term.

The LGBTQIA+ community plays a crucial role in promoting inclusivity, diversity, and the fight for equal rights. Understanding the meaning and significance of this community helps foster acceptance and support for individuals across the gender and sexual orientation spectrum.