Ayushmann Khurrana launches ‘Sweekar’ food truck for trans community in Chandigarh

In a heartening move towards inclusivity, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana recently inaugurated a unique initiative in Zirakpur, Chandigarh – a food truck exclusively run by members of the transgender community. Dubbed ‘Sweekar’, these food trucks symbolize the much-needed acceptance and support for the transgender community in today’s society.

Handing over the keys to these special food trucks on Thursday, Ayushmann emphasized the significance of inclusion and empowerment for the transgender community. “This Food Truck has been inaugurated for a very special reason to encourage and include the trans community in society,” he shared with ANI. Stressing on the importance of societal sensitivity and support, he highlighted the plight of the often overlooked and underprivileged transgender community in India, expressing hope that initiatives like this would aid in making them self-reliant and financially independent.

Dhananjay Chauhan, a prominent trans activist from Chandigarh and the first transgender student of Panjab University, expressed gratitude towards Ayushmann for his support. “The definition of progress of a country can be measured in how empowered, self-reliant and protected every community feels,” she remarked. Praising Ayushmann’s consistent advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights, she underlined the actor’s significant contribution through his films, lifestyle, and social media presence, emphasizing the importance of his support for the local transgender community.

Advertisement

Echoing Chauhan’s sentiments, Ayushmann’s Sweekar initiative was hailed as a beacon of hope and empowerment for the transgender community in Chandigarh. “We only need them to see us, hear us, and accept us,” she added, emphasizing the community’s desire for equal opportunities and recognition.

Meanwhile, in his professional endeavors, Ayushmann’s recent outing, ‘Dream Girl 2’, was met with acclaim, further solidifying his standing as a versatile actor in the Indian film industry. With its success, Ayushmann continues to shine both on and off the screen, making meaningful contributions towards a more inclusive society.