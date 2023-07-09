Rainfall activity to continue over Northwest India, intensity may differ: IMD

Amid the heavy rains in different parts of the country, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that rainfall activity will continue over Northwest India, but the intensity of showers may differ.

Dr Charan Singh, Head of the Regional Meteorology Center, New Delhi said, “The intensity of rain that was yesterday will be the same in the mountains today, although the intensity of rainfall will decrease in plains from today. Yet there are chances of heavy rainfall’. “If I speak about Delhi NCR, still there are chances of heavy rainfall at 1-2 locations and then Delhi NCR will not be witnessing heavy rainfall for the next 4 to 5 days. Although rain will continue to occur intermittently, but the intensity will be less,” Singh said.

He further said that in Northwest India, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will witness extremely heavy rainfall for the next two days.

“If we speak about Northwest India, especially the mountains then all the Himalayan regions especially Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will witness extremely heavy rainfall for the next two days and after that, the intensity of rainfall will decrease, but heavy rainfall will continue to occur. If we speak about Jammu and Kashmir, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours and after that of heavy rainfall”, Singh said.

Singh said, “As far as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan are concerned, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days, but the intensity will decrease after two days. Rainfall activity will continue to occur over northwest India.”

He also said that light to moderate rain is ongoing in the entire country.

“Rainfall activity is continuing in northeast India and south, but peak intensity is not there. Heavy rainfall activity is not occurring there. Currently, light to moderate rain is ongoing in the entire country”, Singh said.

“The major alerts that have been issued are for Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. The second category alert which is orange alert has been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan”, he added.

Singh said, “We upgraded the alert for Delhi yesterday evening to red, and today for 24 hours, we have issued a yellow alert for Delhi.”

