Vijay Kumar becomes third acting DGP of UP in one year

A 1988 batch IPS officer Vijay Kumar has been appointed as the new acting DGP of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. This is the third acting DGP in succession during the past one year.

Besides being the acting DGP, Kumar will also hold the additional charge of DG Vigilance, DG CBCID. The tenure of the new acting DGP will be upto January, 2024.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued orders in this regard this morning.

Outgoing acting DGP RK Vishwakarma retired on May 30 and before him DS Chauhan was also was an acting DGP.

For the post of new police chief of the state either one of DG Cooperative Cell Anand Kumar and Vijay Kumar was to be selected. But Chief Minister Yogi stamped the name of IPS Vijay Kumar.

Prior to this, despite brainstorming at the government level on Monday and Tuesday, the proposal for the selection of the new chief of the police department could not be sent to the Union Public Service Commission.

UP, the country’s largest state, has to run its work with the help of an acting DGP for the last one year.

On May 11, 2022, full time DGP Mukul Goyal was suddenly removed. After this, DG Intelligence DS Chauhan was made acting DGP. DG Police Recruitment Board RK Vishwakarma was made acting DGP after the retirement of DS Chauhan on March 31, 2023. RK Vishwakarma retired on May 30, 2023.

The BJP government of UP has been on the target of the opposition regarding this. Leader of Opposition in the assembly Akhilesh Yadav has often been besieging the government by commenting on it.

On the other hand a petition has been filed in the supreme Court on Wednesday demanding a permanent DGP in the state.

Meanwhile the new acting DGP Vijay Kumar has took over the charge from his predecessor R K Vishwakarma on Wednesday afternoon.