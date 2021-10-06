Uttar Pradesh ATS raids Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui’s premises in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

A 12-member team of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UPAT) raided the residence and offices of Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui in the Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi on Tuesday.

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui’s organisation Global Peace Center is located in F- Block of Shaheen Bagh.

The ATS has raided premises related to Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui. Documents related to funding have been reportedly seized by the ATS.

Siddiqui, the 64-year-old Islamic scholar, is a prominent cleric from Uttar Pradesh and the president of both the Global Peace Center and the Jamia Imam Waliullah Trust.

Uttar Pradesh additional director general of police, Prashant Kumar said that raids were carried out at the house of Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui and his offices at Global Peace Centre, World Peace Centre, all in Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi. Kumar said that cleric Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui ran the biggest conversion syndicate across the country and was arrested on September 22.

As per the ATS, Siddiqui was running India’s “biggest (religious) conversion syndicate”.

On 1 October, the UP ATS revealed that it has arrested one more person in connection with the alleged illegal conversion racket.

A group of people was arrested for allegedly running an illegal conversion racket on 20 June.

In a statement issued by the ATS, it was revealed that Jagtap was involved in ‘Dawah’ (advising individuals to embrace Islam), along with Kawade and others since converting to the religion 10 years ago.

Jagtap created several WhatsApp group chats for the purpose of luring people to follow Islam, according to the statement.

It was also reported that Jagtap has converted people under the pretext of providing jobs.