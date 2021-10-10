Union Minister’s son, Ashish Mishra arrested after 12-hour grilling

On Saturday night, October 3, Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra, the primary accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police after 12 hours of interrogation by an SIT.

He was arrested for his alleged role in the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri that left nine persons dead, confirmed Upendra Agrawal, DIG, Saharanpur (Range), a day after the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction over the state government’s action in the case.

After being served a second notice, Ashish Misra, who has been accused of running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, appeared before the police on Saturday to record his statement.

According to the sources, Misra has been arrested for not cooperating with the ongoing investigation by the police. Furthermore, Union Minister’s son appeared before the SIT at around 10.30 am only after a second summons was served to him the previous day when he did not turn up for interrogation. The questioning at the crime branch office in the Police Lines was continuing even after 8 pm.

Many of his supporters also reached the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri where the interrogation took place. His lawyer Awadhesh Singh was also present along with Sadar MLA Yogesh Verma.

The second notice sent by the police had asked Ashish Misra to appear before it on Saturday after he failed to do so on Friday.

The notice had also warned Ashish Misra that if he fails to appear, necessary legal action would be initiated against him.

