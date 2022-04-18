Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court denies Ashish Mishra’s bail

In a major setback to the accused Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the Supreme Court today in its order cancelled his bail, which was earlier granted by the Allahabad High Court in the case.

“We set aside the bail (Order) granted to the accused (Ashish Mishra) by the Allahabad High Court in the instant (Lakhimpur Kheri violence) case,” the three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana said, in his order today.

Cancelling the bail of Ashish Mishra, the Supreme Court also directed the accused, Ashish Mishra to surrender within a week.

The Supreme Court in its order today asked the Allahabad High Court to examine and hear the case afresh and decide whether Ashish Mishra should be granted bail or not in the case.

The Supreme Court also said that the Allahand High Court considered irrelevant factors and showed unwarranted hurry to grant him bail in the case.

Dushyant Dave, senior advocate, requested the CJI to place the Lakhimpur Kheri matter before another judge of Allahabad High Court after the Top court cancelled Mishra’s bail, but the Apex Court denied the request.

The accused, Mishra’s bail plea has been remanded back to the high court for fresh considerations by the Supreme Court today. This means that Mishra can reapply for bail and a fresh hearing will take place.

The Supreme Court passed its judgement today after a detailed hearing from all the parties, on the plea of the victims family members seeking direction for cancellation of bail to accused, Ashish Mishra.

The victims’ families had challenged the Allahabad High Court order which had granted bail to Ashish, and sought cancellation of his bail from the Supreme Court.

They claimed that Uttar Pradesh Government hasn’t supported cancellation of bail in the case against the accused, Ashish Mishra.

In October 2021, a violence broke out in the Lakhimpur Kheri district where four farmers were allegedly mowed down by an SUV when farmers pwere protesting against the farm laws during Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.

The prime accused in the incident, Ashish Mishra, was granted bail on 10th February by the Allahabad High Court. In November 2021, the Supreme Court had appointed a retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation in the case.