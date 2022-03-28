Follow Us:
  1. Home / Uttar Pradesh / Rakesh Tikait alleges threat call, police probe on

Rakesh Tikait alleges threat call, police probe on

The police are going through the call details record of the number which was used to threaten the leader.

IANS | New Delhi | March 28, 2022 12:46 pm

Bhartiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait

Photo: IANS

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday lodged a complaint with the Muzaffarnagar Police Station against an unknown person who threatened him of dire consequences.

Tikait has alleged in the complaint that the caller threatened to kill him.

The complaint was lodged by Pravez Tyagi, the driver of Tikait. It was lodged with the Civil Lines Police Station of Muzaffarnagar.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav confirmed that a complaint was received. He said that a team was formed to look into the allegations.

A police team on Monday visited the house of Rakesh Tikait and recorded his statement.

The police are going through the call details record of the number which was used to threaten the leader.

The police said that they are also trying to get the location of the said number.

They said that they were hopeful in identifying the person behind it.

“We hope to make an early arrest. Our best officials are looking into the matter,” said a police official.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Do not want to tarnish PM Modi's reputation abroad: Rakesh Tikait
Modi government run by corporate houses: Tikait
Tikait urges Govt to "immediately arrest culprits of Lakhimpur Kheri incident