Ajay Mishra Teni calls out farmers’ protest as ‘Dogs keep on barking’

Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, who is facing backlash over his son’s alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence calls farmer leader Rakesh Tikait a “Do Kaudi Ka Aadmi” in a video shared on microblogging sites.

In the video, he was seen saying, “Suppose I am going to Lucknow in a car which is at a good speed, dogs bark on the road or chase the car. It’s their nature, I will not say anything about that as we do not have this nature. When things come to the fore, I will give answers to everyone. I am very confident because of your support.”

He further said, “No one in the world will be able to disappoint you. No matter how many Rakesh Tikaits come – I know him very well, ‘do kaudi ka aadmi hai’, he fought two elections and lost his deposit (lost badly).”

Congress shared a video on Twitter, where Teni was seen making derogatory comments on Farmer leader as he added, “Statement of BJP’s Minister of State for Home in protest against farmers’ demonstration- “Dogs keep on barking”This is the statement of Ajay Mishra Teni. His son is the main accused in the Lakhimpur farmer massacre. Teni Ji remains the Minister of State for Home in the Modi government and continues to make statements.”

Congress senior leader Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at Ajay Mishra’s comments.

“Look at the effect of the intoxication of protection of power: Minister of State for Home Affairs is making statements one after the other degrading the farmers. He had threatened the farmers even before the Lakhimpur peasant massacre. For how long will the Prime Minister continue to save the tainted ministers? For how long will you continue to encourage their insolence?”

सत्ता के संरक्षण के नशे का असर देखिए: गृह राज्य मंत्री एक के बाद एक किसानों को अपमानित करने वाले बयान दिए जा रहे हैं। लखीमपुर किसान नरसंहार के पहले भी इन्होंने किसानों को धमकाया था। प्रधानमंत्री जी, दागी मंत्रियों को कब तक बचाते रहेंगे? कब तक इनकी बदजुबानी को हौसला देते रहेंगे? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 23, 2022

Mishra’s comments were followed by Rakesh Tikait’s 72-hour farmers’ protest at Lakhimpur Kheri demanding the removal of him as minister.