Minor gang-raped by two brothers in Kanpur

Two brothers kidnapped and gang-raped a 14-year-old girl in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the two guys kidnapped the girl when she was feeding animals outside her home and later raped her.

Chutkan and Badkan, the accused brothers, have been recognised.

When the girl went gone for several hours, the victim’s relatives filed a police report. The entire village looked for the girl but was unable to locate her.

The girl was found asleep in the bushes, bound with a rope and her mouth gagged with a rag, according to one of the family.

The family informed the police and a team was sent to the crime scene to investigate the matter. The girl has been sent to a hospital for medical examination.

One of the suspects has been arrested, while the other is on the run.

(with inputs from IANS)