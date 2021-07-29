The Mainpuri police have exhumed the body of a man for a second post mortem, almost a month and a half after he died.

The exhumation of the body, interestingly, was done on a plea submitted by the alleged murder accused who claimed that the deceased had committed suicide.

Shamshad, 32, had died on June 15 after he was allegedly thrashed and strangled by his neighbours, belonging to a different community. It was claimed that Shamshad was beating up his wife and the alleged accused intervened.

Four persons were booked for murder on a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother at Kurra police station.

The first post-mortem report of the victim had ascertained the cause of death as “asphyxia due to antemortem strangulation”.

The accused, however, approached district magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh, demanding a second post mortem.

The district magistrate said that the autopsy would be conducted for the second time by a panel of doctors, and the procedure would be video recorded for transparency.

Earlier this week, the Agra police had exhumed the body of a three-year-old boy, who is suspected to have been killed for ‘black magic’ rituals.