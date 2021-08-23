UP man booked for impersonating police officer

A primary school teacher has been booked for impersonating a police officer by wearing a uniform and blackmailing people.

The man has been booked on a complaint lodged by his wife who also alleged that her husband had also misused her Aadhaar card and pasted the photo of another woman on it. She claimed that he was in a relationship with the other woman.

Madhav Singh Bisht, Station House Officer (SHO) of Tanda police station, said that based on the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered against her husband, Veer Singh, 35.

Ankit Mittal, Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP city), said, “Prima facie, the information was found to be true. It has come to light that the woman’s husband has been wearing a police uniform illegally for creating panic among locals and making them fear him. He has been doing so even though he works as a school teacher.”

According to Rampur police sources, preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused’s brother is in Uttar Pradesh Police and is currently posted in Najibababad district. A detailed probe into the matter has been ordered.

Mittal added, “An FIR has been registered against Veer Singh under IPC section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) and 171 (wearing a garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent). A departmental inquiry has also been initiated.