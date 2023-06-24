Action plan ready to make UP a $1 trillion economy

Aiming to make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has envisioned ‘UP for UP, UP for India, UP for Global’ for the state.

The Chief Minister has said that now is the time of Uttar Pradesh. Utilizing all of its potentials, Uttar Pradesh will establish itself as the most important base for the nation’s multidimensional growth.

Fixing sector-wise short-term and long-term strategies according to UP’s potential, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a timeframe of five years to achieve this ambitious goal. The CM has said that by the year 2027, UP will become a state with an economy of $ 1 trillion.

On Friday, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with officials of various departments related to the state’s income-expenditure and one trillion dollar economy and issued necessary instructions.

The Chief Minister said that according to the vision of the Prime Minister, it is our mission to make Uttar Pradesh a one trillion dollar economy. Officers should concentrate on core sectors for this, and our core sectors are manufacturing, IT & ITES, religious tourism, and agriculture.

Apart from this, we also need to give a special focus on sectors like energy, health, urban development, education, food processing, and MSME, among others. The officials informed the Chief Minister that there is a plan to develop the major metropolitan cities of the state as hubs for different sectors.

In this sequence, preparations are on to make Lucknow the country’s first AI city. Along with this, the Chief Minister discussed with the officials how to make the state a hub for green energy.

Instructing the officers, the Chief Minister said that to make the state a $1 trillion dollar economy, we must move quickly. More technology will have to be used to bring transparency to the system.

Any type of pendency will not be tolerated at all. UP has a base of 96 lakh units of MSMEs. To make the state a trillion-dollar economy, there is a need to plan on a large scale regarding this.

While reviewing the construction sector, the Chief Minister said that 54 lakh houses have been constructed for the poor in the state. Directing the officers, he said that registration of all types of construction works must be done.

The safety of registered construction projects should be guaranteed by this system. Arrange for insurance against any accidents that may occur during or after the registered construction work, he said.

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Uttar Pradesh is the first state where the task of releasing the GDP of the districts has been done. However, this work was halted during the COVID period and needs to be resumed. Publish the GDP of the districts along with the data of income-expenditure from various resources of the entire district.

He said that each department should make full use of its resources to generate income. Efforts should be made to further improve the ranking of Ease of Doing Business by giving traders a transparent system. He suggested that the system be made so transparent that no businessmen or entrepreneurs doing business in the state or wishing to do business should have any fear.

The Chief Minister said that ODOP has been empowered by removing all legal restrictions. The work that should have been done after independence started in 2017. Today, lakhs of people are associated with the tourism industry in the state.

There has been a growth of more than 24 percent in this sector. There is no such tourist place in the state where even a single hotel or guest house is empty. Prepare the entire mechanism for an accurate assessment of the tourists coming to the state. Use AI technology if needed.