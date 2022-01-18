Are you planning to go on a relaxing vacation on some hilltop, or dear couples, are you thinking of a romantic date this valentine.

So, here we have a beautiful hill station for you all, which is perfectly amazing. The weather, the location everything is just mesmerizing. It is non other than Kodaikanal, the princess of hills.

With its name meaning the ‘The Gift of the Forests’,Kodaikanal is a small hilly town located on Palani Hills of Western Ghats in the Dindigul district, which is about 7001 ft above from mean sea level. It is sandwiched between the Parappar and Gundar Valleys and largely covered with thick forest of Eucalyptus, cypress, acacia and Shola Trees. Kodaikanal is one of the most famous hill stations in India due to its beautiful scenic view. This town is an address of many adventurous forests, enhancing waterfalls and ubiquitous grassland like a green carpet lying on the earth and lots of lovely flower.

Kodaikanal which also known as Kodai is usually famous for its Kurinij flower which blooms once in 12 years and covers the whole valley into the blue sea. Madurai is the nearest Airport to the Hill station. Kodaikanal is situated 118 km from Madurai, 176 km from Coimbatore and 280 km away from Kochi. Nearest Railway station to Kodaikanal is also Madurai and Coimbatore station which are well connected with major cities. This Hill station is also well connected by road with the nearest cities.

The main attraction of the Hill station is the star-shaped lake spread over 60 acres of the area and surrounded by beautiful road. Boating facility is also their including pedal and rowing boats. Another lake in the Kodai is Berijam lake which is situated 21 Kms from the Hill station. Chettiar Park, Bryant Park, Guna Cave, Churchs, Oldest Astrophysical Observatory, Chocolate factory, Perumal Peak, Kurinji Andavar Temple, Pillar Rock, Suicide Point, Devil’s Kitchen, Dolphin Noise, waterfalls etc are the major attraction of the Kodaikanal.

Kodaikanal also offers a breathtaking waterfall such as vattakanal falls, Pambar Falls, Bear Shola Falls, Thalaiyar falls etc. The highest waterfall is Thalaiyar falls having a height of around 975 feet.

What are you waiting for, just grab your tickets and visit his beautiful hill station!!!