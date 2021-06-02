As cities start to unlock, those who have been cooped up in their apartments with little to no privacy and families who have not been able to go for a vacation can finally get an outing. For those living in the NCR region, a short staycation at the ITC Grand Bharat comes as a welcome break in the sweltering heat.

With DNV Platinum Certification, its a great spot for a safe staycation and safe dining. Cradled in the lap of the ancient Aravalis in the region of Mewat- at the crossroads of many civilizations -the property is a national symbol that pays tribute to India’s several thousand years of uninterrupted history. The 104 all-suites retreat is set to be the ultimate expression of ï¿½Unhurried Luxury’. It combines grandeur with intimacy and operates according to the highest principles of environmental stewardship.

As part of a phased re-opening, ITC Grand Bharat will welcome guests with the assurance of stringent health, safety, and hygiene measures. Reinforcing its globally acknowledged Responsible Luxury ethos that seeks to create a better and secure world, the retreat opens its doors with the assurance of the chain’s path breaking ï¿½WeAssure’ initiative. Experience unhurried luxury at its best contact light dining, digital check in & check out, safe distancing, stringent sanitisation protocols, QR codes and safe staycations.

ï¿½WeAssure’ initiative provides discerning guests a worry free stay, with the added assurance of the recent ï¿½Platinum Level Certification’ under DNV’s ï¿½My Care’ infection risk management programme for WeAssure. DNV gave the certification for the rigorous health, hygiene and safety protocols being implemented to ensure the safety of guests and associates at the property.

“The consistent support of our guests has been the bedrock of our strength. Keeping in mind the present circumstances, we have strengthened our safety standards even further through the ï¿½WeAssure’ initiative. The DNV platinum level certification brings a great sense of confidence to our discerning guests as we look forward to welcome them,” said Rajat Sethi, General Manager ï¿½ ITC Grand Bharat.

Moreover, ITC Hotels also provides guests the option of ï¿½The Safe Car Promise’ under which all vehicles undergo stringent daily deep-cleaning protocols with accredited surface antimicrobials, hand sanitiser and face masks are offered to guests at the time of pick-up, chauffeurs undergo regular temperature checks and wear prescribed PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) at all times among other precautions.

A manifestation of ITC’s philosophy of creating hotels that showcase the rich and varied cultural heritage of India, ITC Grand Bharat is an embodiment of ITC Hotels’ ethos of ï¿½Responsible Luxury’; enabling luxury experiences that are planet positive.

Guests can book the various safe staycation packages by visiting the ITC Hotels website – https://www.itchotels.com/in/en/itcgrandbharat-gurugram and choosing the staycation which suits their needs best.