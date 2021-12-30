Explore the super crazy places of Delhi

Delhi’s top attractions are dominated by ancient monuments, mosques, markets, and forts. No doubt, places such as Qutub Minar and India Gate are mesmerizing, must-visit sights. But once you’ve seen the tried-and-true in India’s capital city, what’s next?

So, here are some super crazy/ offbeat places to visit in Delhi.

Browse Asia’s Largest Wholesale Spice Market

Khari Baoli Road, next to Fatehpuri Masjid at the western end of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi, is home to the largest wholesale spice market in Asia. Spices formerly connected India to the West, and the market at Khari Baoli Road has been in business since the 17th century. However, Gadodia Market (which is on the south side of Khari Baoli and is where many of the spice shops are) was built in the 1920s by a wealthy local merchant. You’ll get to see huge sacks of spices being transported and sold.

As fascinating as it is, the spice market is also super congested, and you’re likely to feel overwhelmed trying to navigate through its interior alleyways by yourself. If you think the mayhem could be a concern, it’s a good idea to see the market on the Old Delhi spice market and Sikh temple tour. Do note that the market is closed on Sundays.

Marvel Over the Painted Houses at Naughara

Old Delhi and Chandni Chowk are usually associated with crowds and chaos. However, located just off Kinari Bazar, you’ll find a tranquil lane with nine colorfully painted Jain Havelis (mansions) that were built in the 18th century. This little hamlet is complete with an exquisitely carved white marble Jain temple at the end of the lane. Its interiors have some magnificent murals and paintings. Do note that leather and photography aren’t permitted inside.

Admire the Street Art

India’s first public open-air art gallery, the Lodhi Art District, is situated between Khanna Market and Meharchand Market in south Delhi’s Lodhi Colony. International and local artists have painted more than 50 murals, facilitated by St+art India. This non-profit organization aims to make art accessible to a broader audience in public spaces.

See Indian Handicrafts Being Made