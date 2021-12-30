Explore the super crazy places of Delhi

Delhi’s top attractions are dominated by ancient monuments, mosques, markets, and forts. No doubt, places such as Qutub Minar and India Gate are mesmerizing, must-visit sights. But once you’ve seen the tried-and-true in India’s capital city, what’s next?
So, here are some super crazy/ offbeat places to visit in Delhi.
- Browse Asia’s Largest Wholesale Spice Market
Khari Baoli Road, next to Fatehpuri Masjid at the western end of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi, is home to the largest wholesale spice market in Asia. Spices formerly connected India to the West, and the market at Khari Baoli Road has been in business since the 17th century. However, Gadodia Market (which is on the south side of Khari Baoli and is where many of the spice shops are) was built in the 1920s by a wealthy local merchant. You’ll get to see huge sacks of spices being transported and sold.
As fascinating as it is, the spice market is also super congested, and you’re likely to feel overwhelmed trying to navigate through its interior alleyways by yourself. If you think the mayhem could be a concern, it’s a good idea to see the market on the Old Delhi spice market and Sikh temple tour. Do note that the market is closed on Sundays.
- Marvel Over the Painted Houses at Naughara
Old Delhi and Chandni Chowk are usually associated with crowds and chaos. However, located just off Kinari Bazar, you’ll find a tranquil lane with nine colorfully painted Jain Havelis (mansions) that were built in the 18th century. This little hamlet is complete with an exquisitely carved white marble Jain temple at the end of the lane. Its interiors have some magnificent murals and paintings. Do note that leather and photography aren’t permitted inside.
- Admire the Street Art
India’s first public open-air art gallery, the Lodhi Art District, is situated between Khanna Market and Meharchand Market in south Delhi’s Lodhi Colony. International and local artists have painted more than 50 murals, facilitated by St+art India. This non-profit organization aims to make art accessible to a broader audience in public spaces.
- See Indian Handicrafts Being Made
The little-known Craft Museum near Pragati Maidan is a relaxing place to wander around and see artisans demonstrate traditional embroidery, weaving, carving, and pottery. There are also galleries with more than 30,000 exhibits of handicrafts from all over India, a lovely cafe where you can dine, and stalls that sell products at reasonable prices.
- Watch a Traditional Indian Wrestling Match
Every Sunday afternoon, free traditional Indian wrestling known as kushti (or Pehlwani) takes place at Meena Bazaar opposite the Red Fort. This style of wrestling blends a form of ancient Indian mud-fighting with Persian martial arts. Its popularity in India can be traced back to the 16th-century Mughal era.
- Have a Splashing Blast at Apno Ghar Water and Amusement Park
The coolest fun places in Delhi to beat the summer heat is Apno Ghar water resort and Amusement park where youngsters can have a smashing and rollicking time chilling in the water. Located at a convenient spot on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, this wonderland is spread over 9 acres of fun and it is one of the amazing places in Delhi for youngsters to enjoy and make memories.
- Enjoy Your Evening at Smash
Smash is a full package of exciting games, virtual reality, energetic music, and delicious food. Although it is famous as one of the fun places in Delhi for youngsters, you can be of any age, and you will find something here, which will interest you. So, this makes it an ideal place for any type of get-together and one of the best places to visit in Delhi for fun.
You can come here for dinner and play some engaging games with your siblings or friends while waiting for your order to come. Or even shake your leg with your loved one or buddies. Virtual reality games will be perfect for children, or you can use them to tease one of your friends who fear heights. You will never regret coming to the place and will make one of the best memories.