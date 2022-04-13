Are you adventure lover? Which is your favorite adventurous place? Have you ever gone to Manali for adventure? Manali is a stunning hill station situated in the state of Himachal Pradesh at an altitude of about 2040 meters. Highly famous all over the country for its picturesque locations and adrenaline-rushing adventure activities, Manali attracts a large number of nature and sports enthusiasts from every nook and corner of the country. Let’s look at some of the best adventure activities in Manali to take up and get that adrenaline pumping in our system.

Adventure sports to enjoy when you are in Manali

1. River Rafting – Fight The Gushing Waters

For those who wish to conquer the hard currents of water, river rafting in Manali is a must. The challenge of surviving through the wicked twists and turns of the rapids will quench your thirst for adventure in Manali. Before starting, the rafters are given a brief introduction and made wary of the lurking dangers. This is among the most loved adventure activities in Manali.

2. Paragliding – Bird’s Eye View

Surf along majestic mountains and get intimate with deep blue skies while paragliding. One must possess nerves of steel to make the initial jump, after all it is considerably one of the most challenging adventure sports in Manali.

3. Skiing – Play Around The Snow

Enjoy your snowy rendezvous with skiing, at the famous Solang Valley near Manali. One of the most sought-after adventure sports, Skiing is offered along with prior assistance and sessions. One can also go Skiing in Rohtang, Marhi, Gulaba and Dhundi, but there is a good chance that the experience of skiing in Manali will reign supreme.

4. Snow Scooter

The exhilarating feeling of taking in the beautiful expanse of scenery around the location, while driving through the snow on these rumbling pieces of machinery is one of breathlessness and passion. Riding on these Snow scooters for a stretch of up to 3 kilometres is guaranteed to be an undertaking of great fun.

5. Mountaineering

Climbing those jagged, rocky surfaces using just bare hands and feet is the ultimate ecstasy for adventure lovers. Scaling these huge boulders of stone in the regions of Also, Solang and Vashist is a task which requires a lot of persistence, and results in a sense of accomplishment and self-confidence once completed. Mountaineering is a feat that can be achieved only by the strong-hearten.